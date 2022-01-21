West Bengal: Three held with pangolin scales in Jalpaiguri

The Belakoba forest officials arrested three persons with 47.48 kg of Pangolin scales from Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on January 20. The scales were allegedly smuggled to Nepal via Odisha. “The police acted on secret information. The officials acted as buyers and made the arrest when scales were offered to them,” said West Bengal Forest Service Additional Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Division Manjula Tirkey. “They are used for medicinal purposes in China,” Tirkey further said.