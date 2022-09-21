West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari other BJP leaders protest outside Assembly over Birbhum boy’s death

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with other party MLAs on September 21 protested outside the State Assembly against the state government and demanded a CBI inquiry after a 5-year-old boy was found dead in Birbhum. Suvendu Adhikari said, “We demand a CBI inquiry. A BJP delegation will meet the family of the deceased.”