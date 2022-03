West Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha files nomination for Asansol Lok Sabha By-Polls

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on March 21, filed nomination from Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket for West Bengal by-elections. Shatrughan Sinha has been fielded by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The veteran actor Sinha switched to TMC from Indian National Congress on March 15.