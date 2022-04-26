West Bengal Police use water cannons to disperse BJP workers protesting against State govt

Police on April 26 used water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protesting against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, alleging politicisation and corruption in education system of the state. The Protest rally was led by BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya.“Land of Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, land that had guided the country in education in the context of freedom movement is now sinking as far as education system is concerned. Yuva Morcha is protesting against the politicisation and corruption in our education system,” said Tejasvi Surya.