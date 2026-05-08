West Bengal News West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony Tomorrow

The stage is set for a historic transition of power in West Bengal as preparations reach a fever pitch for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow. Following the BJP’s landslide victory, the state is bracing for one of its largest political gatherings ever, with officials expecting an unprecedented turnout of 10 lakh people at the venue. To ensure the safety of the massive crowd and the high-profile dignitaries in attendance, a formidable security blanket of 4,000 police personnel has been deployed across the city.