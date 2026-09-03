West Bengal News TMC office attack Abhishek Banerjee questions action against BJP

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that BJP workers attacked the party's office in Kolkata's Camac Street area. He claimed that staff members were assaulted, mobile phones were snatched and electronic equipment was damaged during the alleged incident. Banerjee questioned whether the Union home ministry or the PMO would take action and demanded accountability over the incident. The alleged attack has further intensified the political confrontation between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal