West Bengal News: TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar's Son Sues Mamata Banerjee Over Ticket Controversy!

West Bengal News TMC MP Kakoli Dastidars Son Sues Mamata Banerjee Over Ticket Controversy!

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son, psychiatrist Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, has initiated legal action against several senior party leaders, issuing a legal notice to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The legal notice, also served to MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra, along with party leader Sonali Guha, seeks a public apology and retraction over alleged statements claiming that he had sought a party ticket to contest the Barasat Assembly seat and over personal allegations directed at his family.