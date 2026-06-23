West Bengal News TMC Leader Sapan Samanta Paraded With Shoe Garland; Eggs Tomatoes Hurled
Locals paraded TMC leader Sapan Samanta with garland made of shoes. Sapan Samanta was made to do sit-ups while holding his ears. The locals also pelted him with eggs and tomatoes. TMC leader humiliated by residents in West Bengal's Hooghly.
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Locals paraded TMC leader Sapan Samanta with garland made of shoes. Sapan Samanta was made to do sit-ups while holding his ears. The locals also pelted him with eggs and tomatoes. TMC leader humiliated by residents in West Bengal's Hooghly.