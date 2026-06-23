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Chiranjeevi blesses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru as they begin 'new chapter', hails Maa Inti Bangaaram

Chiranjeevi blesses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru as they begin new chapter

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From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

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Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

West Bengal News TMC Leader Sapan Samanta Paraded With Shoe Garland; Eggs Tomatoes Hurled

Locals paraded TMC leader Sapan Samanta with garland made of shoes. Sapan Samanta was made to do sit-ups while holding his ears. The locals also pelted him with eggs and tomatoes. TMC leader humiliated by residents in West Bengal's Hooghly.

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Locals paraded TMC leader Sapan Samanta with garland made of shoes. Sapan Samanta was made to do sit-ups while holding his ears. The locals also pelted him with eggs and tomatoes. TMC leader humiliated by residents in West Bengal's Hooghly.

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