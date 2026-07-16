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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

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West Bengal News: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP, Says, 'I’ll Live To See Your End’

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The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

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In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

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Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

West Bengal News TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP Says I’ll Live To See Your End’

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, accuses its supporters of wishing for her death. Banerjee said, "On the day of election results, lumpens from BJP wished for my death". She added, "I will stay alive until I see your end".

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Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, accuses its supporters of wishing for her death. Banerjee said, "On the day of election results, lumpens from BJP wished for my death". She added, "I will stay alive until I see your end".

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