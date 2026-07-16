West Bengal News TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP Says I’ll Live To See Your End’
Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, accuses its supporters of wishing for her death. Banerjee said, "On the day of election results, lumpens from BJP wished for my death". She added, "I will stay alive until I see your end".
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Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, accuses its supporters of wishing for her death. Banerjee said, "On the day of election results, lumpens from BJP wished for my death". She added, "I will stay alive until I see your end".