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Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

West Bengal News Bengal Congress Invites Mamata Banerjee To July 21 Event But With A Condition

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Tuesday invited TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to the party's July 21 programme in Kolkata, saying she should acknowledge that leaving the Congress nearly three decades ago was a "mistake".

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West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Tuesday invited TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to the party's July 21 programme in Kolkata, saying she should acknowledge that leaving the Congress nearly three decades ago was a "mistake".

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