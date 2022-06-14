West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya slams Suvendu Adhikari over University Bill, says 'He doesn't know law'

After Suvendu Adhikari said that the Bengal University bill replacing the Governor as Chancellor should be sent to the President, Minister of State for Health and Familly Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya slammed him saying 'he doesn't know the law'."Despite being a lawmaker being an MLA, he (Suvendu Adhikari) doesn't know the law. If there's jurisdiction, laws can be made by State as well as the Centre on subjects under the concurrent list. Only in case of repugnancy between State and Centre can it go to President," said Chandrima Bhattacharya.The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill on June 13 to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as chancellor of all state-run universities. The BJP said it will urge the state Governor to send the bill to the President.