West Bengal is first state to organise physical business summit since COVID pandemic struck: CM Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 20 addressed Bengal Business Summit in Kolkata. During her address, she stated that West Bengal is the first state to organise a physical business summit since the COVID pandemic struck. “West Bengal is the first state to organise a physical business summit since COVID struck. There are 8 pillars on which our strategy lays, first is world-class infra, 2nd is education, 3rd is social security for unprivileged, 4th is skill development,” she said. “The fifth pillar is expanding capital infrastructure while the sixth is the ease of doing business, the seventh is digitisation, and the eighth is no strike and no mandate loss,” she added.