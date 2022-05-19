West Bengal: Indian tea industry sees growth amid Sri Lankan crisis

The Indian tea industry is witnessing a growth amid Sri Lankan crisis. The businesses in Siliguri of West Bengal are benefitting from the crisis. While speaking to ANI, Siliguri Tea Auction Committee Chairman Kamal Kishore Tewari said, “Amid the Sri Lanka Economic Crisis, their tea industry, one of their major businesses, got affected. Their export earlier hampered Indian market. But current crisis proved to be beneficial for our business.”