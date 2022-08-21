West Bengal Indian Coast Guard rescues 10 Bangladeshi fishermen from Bay of Bengal

Amid deteriorating weather conditions and the rough seas, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 10 Bangladeshi fishermen on August 20 in Kakdwip, WB. ICG saved 17 Bangladeshi fishermen after rescuing 10 from the Bay of Bengal. The rescue of 27 Bangladeshi fishermen in 3 separate operations conducted has been done on a single day.