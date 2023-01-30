Search icon
West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose begins ‘Pashchim Bengal Parikrama’

Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose visited Dakshineswar Kali Temple. He informed that his ‘Pashchim Bengal Parikrama’ began from the temple on January 29. He said, “The parikrama is a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, starts today at this moment. Also, every year a ‘Unity Yatra’ will be there, consisiting of different sections of society which will underscore the essential greatness and oneness of this nation. I’d like to dedicate one of my programs to the memory of Swami Vivekananda.”

