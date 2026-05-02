West Bengal Election Repolling Begins In 15 Booths After EVM Tampering Complaints | Mamata Banerjee
Repolling has commenced in 15 polling stations across two Assembly segments in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district after allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering triggered political controversy.
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Repolling has commenced in 15 polling stations across two Assembly segments in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district after allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering triggered political controversy.