West Bengal Election PM Modi Slams TMC Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Maa Mati Manush’ Row | PM Modi News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mounted an aggressive attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of betraying its founding slogan of "Maa, Mati, Manush" [mother, motherland and people] and presiding over what he described as a collapse of governance in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi said the Trinamool Congress had risen to power 15 years ago invoking mother, motherland and people, but could no longer even utter the phrase. #westbengalelection #pmmodi #mamatabanerjee #bjp #bjpvstmc #tmcvsbjp #tmc