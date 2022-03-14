West Bengal Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury alleges party's member shot dead by TMC, says no democracy in state

There is no democracy in West Bengal, said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 13 alleging that the party's elected representative was shot dead by "goons" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). "There is no democracy in West Bengal. Our elected representative Tapan Kandu was shot dead by TMC goons this evening to stop Congress from making councillor in Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district," said Chowdhury.