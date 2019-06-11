{"id":"2759610","source":"DNA","title":"West Bengal CM Mamata garlands Vidyasagar’s bust ahead of its re-installation at Vidyasagar College","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee garlands the bust of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a ceremonial programme in Kolkata on Tuesday. The event took place at the Hare School ground in College Street. Later in the day the bust will be re-installed at Vidyasagar College. Vidyasagar’s statue was vandalized during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata amid Lok Sabha elections campaigning. ","summary":"Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee garlands the bust of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a ceremonial programme in Kolkata on Tuesday. The event took place at the Hare School ground in College Street. Later in the day the bust will be re-installed at Vidyasagar College. Vidyasagar’s statue was vandalized during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata amid Lok Sabha elections campaigning. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-west-bengal-cm-mamata-garlands-vidyasagar-s-bust-ahead-of-its-re-installation-at-vidyasagar-college-2759610","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834974-00000012.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/mamatavidya.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560248101","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759610"}