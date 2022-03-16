West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee interacts with evacuated students from war-torn Ukraine

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacted with students who recently returned from war-torn Ukraine under Operation Ganga on March 16. She assured the students that state government will allow them to start internship at government medical colleges and will also be given a stipend. India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.