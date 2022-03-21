West Bengal By-Polls: TMC leader Babul Supriyo to file nomination from Ballygunge

Babul Supriyo, former Union Minister in the BJP-led NDA government, is set to contest by-elections in Bengal on a Trinamool Congress party ticket. The TMC leader Babul Supriyo is a candidate from Ballygunge seat. While talking to ANI, Babul Supriyo said, “Today I am filing nomination, this is the beginning of new politics for me. I don't care who says what. I will do better in this team than the team I was in earlier; you will see its results on April 16.”