West Bengal: Atleast 3 killed during ‘Chirer Mela’ in North 24 Paraganas

A total of three people have died in an incident at ‘Chirer Mela’ on June 12 in Panipat, North 24 Paraganas, West Bengal. Speaking with the media, Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, District Magistrate said, “A total of 3 people have died," said DM Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, during an incident at 'Chirer Mela' in Panihati, North 24 Parganas.” The DM further said that the situation is under control.