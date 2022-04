West Bengal: 2 dead, 50 injured as cyclone hit Cooch Behar

At least two persons died and fifty got injured after cyclone hit Cooch Behar in West Bengal on April 17. The deaths have been reported from Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1, Cooch Behar. Injured were rushed to the nearby hospital. Several other parts of district like Tufanganj, Mathabhanga have also been affected.