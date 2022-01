West Bangal to operate salons with 50 pc capacity

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, West Bengal government on January 9 permitted the salons to operate at 50 percent capacity following COVID guidelines. Salons owners looked satisfied and said that working with reduced capacity is better than a complete shutdown.“Working with reduced capacity is better than a complete shutdown as business suffered a lot in lockdown,” said Diksha Gurung a salon owner.