Weekend Curfew: Barricading, checking underway in Delhi

Barricading and checking are underway by Delhi Police, as the weekend curfew resumes in the national capital on January 14. Police personnel are checking vehicles and IDs of people who are commuting in Delhi. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, National Capital is under a 55-hour curfew with weekend restrictions starting at 10 pm on Friday (January 14) until 5 am Monday (January 17).