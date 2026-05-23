Weather Update India Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Near 48°C With Warning Till May 28
India is reeling under severe heatwave conditions as temperatures near 48°C in several regions. A nationwide heatwave alert has been issued till May 28, with parts of north, central, east and peninsular India facing extreme heat.
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India is reeling under severe heatwave conditions as temperatures near 48°C in several regions. A nationwide heatwave alert has been issued till May 28, with parts of north, central, east and peninsular India facing extreme heat.