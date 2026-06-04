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Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

Weather News Monsoon Reaches Kerala After Delay When Will Delhi And North India Get Rain

The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, marking the start of India's rainy season after a brief delay. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts for several districts in Kerala, with strong winds and widespread rainfall expected. As the monsoon advances across the country, millions are now asking when Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other northern states will receive relief from the scorching heat. Watch the latest monsoon update, IMD forecast, rainfall predictions, weather alerts and expected monsoon arrival dates for North India.

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The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, marking the start of India's rainy season after a brief delay. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts for several districts in Kerala, with strong winds and widespread rainfall expected. As the monsoon advances across the country, millions are now asking when Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other northern states will receive relief from the scorching heat. Watch the latest monsoon update, IMD forecast, rainfall predictions, weather alerts and expected monsoon arrival dates for North India.

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