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School Holiday Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & other states declare early breaks due to heatwave; check state-wise summer vacation dates, new timings

Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.

West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends, who will have last laugh in TMC vs BJP contest?

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Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.

Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Ve

Weather News: India Records 95 Of World's 100 Hottest Cities Amid Severe Heatwave

Weather News: India Records 95 Of World's 100 Hottest Cities Amid Severe Heatwave

Raghav Chadha Claims ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Led Him To Quit AAP

Raghav Chadha Claims ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Led Him To Quit AAP

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Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

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Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

Weather News India Records 95 Of Worlds 100 Hottest Cities Amid Severe Heatwave

India is witnessing severe heatwave conditions across several regions, with 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities currently located in the country, raising concerns over the impact of rising temperatures.

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India is witnessing severe heatwave conditions across several regions, with 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities currently located in the country, raising concerns over the impact of rising temperatures.

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POPULAR STORIES
School Holiday Alert: Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & other states declare early breaks due to heatwave; check state-wise summer vacation dates, new timings
School Holiday Alert: States declare early breaks due to heatwave; Full list
Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Vegas.
Riafy, an Indian AI Company, is a winner of Google Cloud Partner Award in Las Ve
West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends, who will have last laugh in TMC vs BJP contest?
West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends
King in major trouble? Golmaal 5 to release in December end, Shah Rukh Khan film to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Ajay Devgn-starrer
SRK's King to get sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Golmaal 5
Rebranded Raghav Chadha? Ahead of Punjab polls, Rajya Sabha MP tries to arrest backlash, explains AAP exit, calls it 'toxic workplace' : Watch
Rebranded Raghav Chadha? Ahead of Punjab polls, RS MP tries to arrest backlash
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Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
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Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
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