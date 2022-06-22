Wealth driven politics is antithetical to Constitution says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Congress Observer for Maharashtra, Kamal Nath on June 22, arrived at the residence of CLP leader and Minister Balasaheb Thorat. Addressing the media, he said, “The kind of politics, that is driven by wealth, in states like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, is antithetical to the Constitution of India. The rise of such politics sets a dangerous precedent for the future.”