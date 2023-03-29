“We wont be alive if…” Umesh Pal’s wife ahead of pronouncement of verdict in kidnapping case

Umesh Pal’s Jaya Pal wife on March 28 before the verdict of the court said they won’t be alive if the court doesn’t sentence him to death.Speaking to ANI, Jaya Pal said, “I hope the court sentences him (Atiq Ahmed) to death by hanging. If he lives, perhaps we won't be able to be alive. Maybe it would be us next. If he is gone only then will terror be gone.”The Court will hear only the abduction case today and is likely to pronounce the verdict today. Security was beefed up outside Umesh Pal’s residence in Prayagraj as well