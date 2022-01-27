We will take UP’s economy to top position in next 5 years: Amit Shah

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 27, while addressing at the 'Effective Voter Interaction' program in Mathura, said that they have made UP's economy number two and will make it number one in the next 5 years. “For last 7.5 years, we have our government but not even Rahul Baba can accuse us of corruption. Notes are coming out from the house of Akhilesh Yadav's people. Akhilesh Yadav should not talk about law and order as there was goonda raj during his government,” said Home Minister Amit Shah. “We have made UP's economy number two and will make it number one in the next 5 years,” added Amit Shah.