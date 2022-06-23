We will soon be revealing the circumstances under which these MLAs left us says Sanjay Raut amid political crisis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 23 said that Shiv Sena is a strong party. He also stated that those who left party under ED pressure are not true Balasaheb Bhakts. “I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day. About 20 MLAs are in touch with us. We will soon be revealing, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us.” “Those who left the party under ED pressure are not true Balasaheb Bhakts. Even we have ED pressure but will continue to stand with party,” he added.