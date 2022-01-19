We will not support anyone in Assembly Elections says Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of this year’s Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on January 18 in Prayagraj said that he will not support anyone in this year’s elections, and claimed that the recognition towards the farmers by the political parties is the biggest victory of the farmers' agitation. “Matters related to farmers & the organisation were discussed in 3-day brainstorming session. The biggest victory of the farmers' agitation is that political parties now think about them. We will not support anyone in this election,” Rakesh Tikait said.