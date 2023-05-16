“We want social justice…” Muslims of Karnataka demand Dy CM from their community

Karnataka Auqaf Board Chairman Moulana Shafi Saadi on May 15 put forward the demand of state’s Muslims of seeking an individual from their community for the post of deputy chief minister. “This is the demand of Muslims of all of Karnataka. A meeting of the members of the Sunni Ulama Board is currently underway. We have always desired a Muslim for the post of Dy CM. We even expressed this desire to former CM Siddaramaiah back in 2013. 88 per cent of Muslims in Karnataka voted for Congress. We want social justice and we hope it will be delivered to us. We have been given assurance. We should be given the post of Dy CM and five ministerial posts,” said Moulana Shafi Saadi while speaking to ANI.