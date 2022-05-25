We’ve to sideline corrupt officers and bring honest ones into the field: Bihar Assembly Speaker

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on May 24 said that to curb corruption, the state government has to sideline corrupt officers and bring honest ones into the field. “We have to curb the mentality of those involved in corruption. Only transferring officials will not help. We have to bring honest officers into the field and sideline the corrupt ones. I will speak with the DGP and will also apprise CM Nitish Kumar about this,” the Bihar Assembly Speaker said.