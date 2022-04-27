We shouldn’t look world with sense of entitlement, need to earn our place: EAM in Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 27, while speaking on India’s course in next 25 years said that we should not be looking world with sense of entitlement and we need to earn our place in the world. “We have to be confident in who we are. It's better to engage with the world as to who we are rather than pleasing the world by being a pale imitation of what they are, the idea that we need to get approval from other quarters has to be put behind,” said EAM. “We should not be looking world with sense of entitlement we need to earn our place in the world which to certain extent will to the issue of how does the world is benefitted by the growth of India,” he added.