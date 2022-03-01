We remain concerned at unfolding developments in Ukraine India at UNSC

TS Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, said that India is deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in Ukraine. He also said that India is ready to help the neighbours stranded in Ukraine. Ambassador TS Tirumurti said, “India remains deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in Ukraine. Our considered call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities is an urgent imperative.” “Taking into account the humanitarian requirements in Ukraine, my Government has also decided to provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines and these are being dispatched tomorrow. Given that safety of the Indian nationals is of paramount importance to my Government, senior ministers from the Government of India are being deployed as Special Envoys to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. We stand ready to help neighbours stranded in Ukraine,” he added.