We’re together not upset Nitish Kumar on JDU not getting ministerial berth

JD(U) decided not to be a part of Narendra Modi’s new cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP’s offer of only one ministerial seat. JD (U) won 16 seats in Bihar in the recently concluded Lok Sabha, while BJP bagged 17.While speaking to ANI, Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader, Nitish Kumar said, “When I was told one seat will be given to JD (U), I had said we don't need it but I'll ask my party men. I asked everyone, all of them said it's not appropriate that we show only symbolic participation when we're together.” He added, “We’re together, not upset. I am seeing reports in newspapers that we had asked for 3 seats, this is false. We had not asked for any seat.” Despite being a part of the National Democratic Alliance, the party was also not a part of the last central government. The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.