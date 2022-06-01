We’re losing a lot of our singers, says Akshay Kumar on KK’s demise

Talking about the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief and said that the industry is losing a lot of singers. During an interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Akshay Kumar said, “He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs. It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers and it happened at a very young age,” he added.