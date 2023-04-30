“We oppose change in law to release Anand Mohan Singh…” Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi came hard against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the release of murder convict and former MP Anand Mohan Singh. “They made their 2012 rule stricter in 2016. Is a public servant a commoner? If yes, then do all commoners disclose their assets? This is a very stupid excuse by RJD, Nitish Kumar and the people of JD(U). A public servant is not a commoner. A public servant has rights, a commoner does not. To release an individual from jail, they twisted the law. They, in a way, removed the armour public servants had. We didn’t demand his release after changing the law, we oppose the change in law,” said Sushil Modi on April 29.