We need to be geared up, battle-hardened to counter dynamic operation situations: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Addressing at the North Tech Symposium at Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on May 06 talked about Operation Snow Leopard and said that the Army needs to be geared up and battle-hardened to counter dynamic op situations and challenges. “The valuable lessons of Op Snow Leopard (against China) have been fully assimilated & fused into our capacities with respect to swift mobilisation, appropriate force posturing and infra development in synergy with other 2 services, CAPFs and Civil Administration,” said the officer. “However, there is still more that needs to be done considering dynamics exhibited in terms of differing perceptions on LAC. Thus, at all times we need to be geared up and battle-hardened to counter dynamic op situations and challenges and come out as winners,” he added.