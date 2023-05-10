“We need Karnataka to be beautiful…” Prakash Raj after casting his vote for Assembly elections

Actor Prakash Raj reached the polling booth in Bengaluru’s Shanti Nagar on May 10. The voting started at 7 am in all constituencies. While talking to the ANI actor Prakash Raj said, "We have to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful," Meanwhile, all three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly