We’ll not let them block roads at any cost: Delhi Police on resident doctors’ protest

Resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi staged a protest on December 28 over alleged police action during a protest march against delay in NEET-PG counselling on December 27. Safdarjung Enclave ACP, VKPS Yadav said, “We have no problem if they are protesting in their campus. We will not let them leave the hospital campus and block roads at any cost. We will not let them hamper the law and order situation.”