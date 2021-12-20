We haven’t been invited as matter is of RS: Adhir Chowdhury on meeting over 12 MPs suspension

Following Centre’s decision to call a meeting of four Opposition parties on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 20 claimed that the Centre hasn't called them for any meeting on 12 MPs’ suspension as the matter is of Rajya Sabha. “It depends upon Government as to how to run the Lok Sabha. The government hasn't called us for any meeting as the matter is of Rajya Sabha,” said the leader. The MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament for alleged unruly conduct during the Monsoon Session back in August. Since then, the suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament.