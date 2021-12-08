We have suspected Omicron cases who are Russian tourists to Goa via Delhi: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on December 8 in Press Conference said, “They are tourists who had landed from Russia to Delhi followed by Goa. We admitted them as suspected (Omicron) cases after 12 days. They are COVID positive, their samples sent to Pune (for genome sequencing), reports awaited. All precautions being taken.” “Their reports are awaited, all of them are in isolation. A panic situation should be avoided. I urge people to vaccinate as much as possible,” added CM Sawant.