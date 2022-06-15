We have not tried to copy others Rajnath Singh on Agnipath Scheme model

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14 in Delhi, speaking on the model of Agnipath scheme said that the government has not copied other countries. Addressing the media, he said, “We've not tried to copy others. Jo nakal karke apni akal badhane ki koshish karte hain unki shakal bigad jaati hai. We've studied (models of) other countries but decisions have been taken in the interest of this nation's youth.”