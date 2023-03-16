Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

We have demanded action against 2 CPI(M) MLAs, Dy Chief Marshal for attacking MLAs: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan on March 16 shared that they have demanded action against 2 CPI(M) MLAs and Deputy Chief Marshal of the watch and ward for attacking MLAs. LoP, Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said “The Kerala government feels inconvenient to talk about the issues that we raise, CM denied the opportunity for an adjournment motion. He was saying that he will choose the subjects, which is very unfortunate. We also demanded action against 2 CPI(M) MLAs and the Deputy Chief Marshal of the watch and ward for attacking our MLAs.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.