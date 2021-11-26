{"id":"2921378","source":"DNA","title":"We fully support demands of farmers: CM Kejriwal","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 26 addressed the media persons after Delhi Assembly Session and said, “Whatever the demands of the farmers, we fully support them. Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked from the Union Cabinet. Farmers' demand for MSP is justified. All false cases registered against farmers should be taken back”. “Proper compensation should be given to the families of 700 farmers who died during the farmers' movement. As long as the farmers are sitting there, we are with them. Farmers will decide when they will rise from there,” he added.","summary":"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 26 addressed the media persons after Delhi Assembly Session and said, “Whatever the demands of the farmers, we fully support them. Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked from the Union Cabinet. Farmers' demand for MSP is justified. All false cases registered against farmers should be taken back”. “Proper compensation should be given to the families of 700 farmers who died during the farmers' movement. As long as the farmers are sitting there, we are with them. Farmers will decide when they will rise from there,” he added.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-we-fully-support-demands-of-farmers-cm-kejriwal-2921378","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007183-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/261121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_45.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637931002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921378"}