{"id":"2920350","source":"DNA","title":"We failed to explain benefits of farm laws to farmers: Union Agriculture Minister","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on November 19 said that PM had brought the bills so that farmers will get benefitted. He said, “Behind it were PM's clear intentions to bring revolutionary changes in lives of farmers. But I'm pained that we failed to explain benefits to some farmers of nation.”\r

