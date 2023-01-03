Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

We don’t need Gujarat model in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on December 03 spoke on the suicide of Pradeep S, a Bengaluru-based businessman who had shot himself two days back. While speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, “BJP should not protect Aravind Limbavali and let the police investigate the whole matter without any outside interference.” BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s name was mentioned in the suicide note of the businessman. He also commented on Amit Shah’s statement on the ‘Amul-Nandini’ cooperation. “Our brand Nandani is the best and we don’t need the technology that Amul uses. It’s better to leave Karnataka as we don’t need the Gujarat model here. I condemn Amit Shah’s statement as he has once again proved that BJP has no leader in Karnataka,” said DK Shivakumar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.