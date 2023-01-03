We don’t need Gujarat model in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on December 03 spoke on the suicide of Pradeep S, a Bengaluru-based businessman who had shot himself two days back. While speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, “BJP should not protect Aravind Limbavali and let the police investigate the whole matter without any outside interference.” BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s name was mentioned in the suicide note of the businessman. He also commented on Amit Shah’s statement on the ‘Amul-Nandini’ cooperation. “Our brand Nandani is the best and we don’t need the technology that Amul uses. It’s better to leave Karnataka as we don’t need the Gujarat model here. I condemn Amit Shah’s statement as he has once again proved that BJP has no leader in Karnataka,” said DK Shivakumar.